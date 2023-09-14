Qatar to integrate AI into judicial systems: Justice Minister

The Gulf state is initiating steps towards implementing AI in legal frameworks, a top minister said.

Qatar’s justice minister said authorities are committed to utilising artificial intelligence (AI) in the local judicial and legal systems, Qatar News Agency reported.

Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri cited Cabinet Decision No 10 of 2021, which led to the formation of an AI Committee within the Ministry of Transport and Communication, as one of Qatar’s initial steps in this rapidly evolving field.

The groundbreaking announcement was made during Lusail University’s Law and Artificial Intelligence Conference. As part of his address, Al Amri touched on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in enhancing Qatar’s legal system.

AI could streamline complex administrative processes, provide predictive analytics for legal outcomes, and significantly reduce the time required for legal research. Its capabilities in data analysis could assist in unearthing hidden patterns or trends in legal cases, thereby aiding in more accurate and equitable decision-making.

AI-driven tools could also facilitate better resource allocation within the legal system, ensuring that attention is directed to areas that require the most urgent intervention.

By leveraging AI, the Ministry of Justice could potentially offer more personalised and efficient services to the public, reinforcing the country’s commitment to technological innovation as a cornerstone for judicial excellence.

Highlighting Qatar’s active role in international dialogues, he revealed the country’s participation in various global AI-focused events, including the International Conference on Justice held in Riyadh in March 2023.

The minister elaborated on the far-reaching impact of artificial intelligence in sectors ranging from medical diagnosis and military logistics to self-driving vehicles and judicial outcome prediction tools. However, he warned that despite its manifold advantages, the use of AI comes with inherent risks that could adversely affect human life, rights, and freedoms.

On matters of security, the Justice Minister cautioned that AI could be weaponised for illegal purposes, such as advanced digital warfare, posing a threat to international peace and security.