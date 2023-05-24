Is artificial intelligence coming for your job? Experts say you should worry

The discussion underscored the potential of AI in transforming societies while highlighting the importance of a balanced approach to its adoption.

There needs to be careful consideration and cautious optimism about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), experts warned during a key session at the Qatar Economic Forum 2023.

The panel, moderated by Haslinda Amin, Host and Editor-at-Large for the Qatar Economic Forum, brought together leading voices in the world of AI, including Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa, President, Civil Service & Government Development Bureau, Qatar; Hande Çilingir, Co-Founder & CEO, Insider; Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard & Co-Founder, Builder.ai; and Raj Ganguly, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, B Capital.

The experts discussed the advancements in AI investment and its impact on jobs, including the potential for the technology to replace or complement jobs and the importance of establishing a value system for AI.

“I think everyone sitting in this room should be worried because for the first time, AI is not coming after the service industry, it’s coming after the white-collar workers and that’s where most of the disruption is going to be,” said Ganguly.

Others, however, had different views. While acknowledging AI’s potential to enhance productivity and create new job opportunities, Duggal concurred that it is unlikely to replace human abilities completely.

“I’m gonna push back because I don’t think it’s coming after people’s jobs,” he said.

“I think it’s gonna create the balance between the already very extended demand and a high match where demand far from.”

He also emphasised the need for a robust framework of values and regulations to guide its development and adoption.

When it comes to Qatar and the rapidly growing technology, Al-Khalifa acknowledged the potential of AI which he said could benefit small countries. Doha is working on promoting and enhancing the usage of the technology, he noted.

He explained that the technology helped tremendously in operating the World Cup, from security planning to transportation across Qatar,

The experts also discussed investing in biotech companies, data streaming, chat platforms, and Microsoft’s Open the Eye approach.