World Cup fans don’t need Covid-19 vaccine to enter Qatar, but testing mandatory

Football fans attending the much-awaited World Cup in Qatar will have to present a negative Covid-19 test in order to enter the country regardless of their immunisation status, the organisers confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy stated that every visitor six years of age and over must show proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of their departure or a positive fast antigen test result obtained within 24 hours of their arrival.

Rapid antigen test results that come from legitimate medical facilities and are not self-administered will only be accepted. If visitors do not exhibit Covid-19 symptoms, no additional testing will be necessary once they arrive in Qatar.

Additionally, everybody above the age of 18 must download the Ehteraz mobile app, which will allow visitors to enter malls or any places if a green status is shown.

“A green Ehteraz status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of Covid-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” the statement added.

Fans will only be required to wear facemasks on public transportation, but vaccination will not be a requirement to attend the tournament— set to take place from November 20 to December 18.

“Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines,” the statement read.