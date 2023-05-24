Qatar to create 45,000 job opportunities in Yemen

The news comes at a crucial time when Yemen is facing numerous challenges, including high unemployment rates and a fragile economy.

Qatar has pledged to create 45,000 job opportunities for Yemenis by financing small-scale projects in the war-torn country, reports the National.

The announcement was made by Yemen’s ambassador to Doha, Rajeh Badi, who expressed gratitude for Qatar’s commitment to supporting Yemeni youth in their entrepreneurial endeavours.

“Qatar provides humanitarian and development support to Yemen by financing and supporting many relief operations, in addition to supporting permanent development projects,” said Mr Badi.

The decision by Qatar to support Yemenis comes at a crucial time when Yemen is facing numerous challenges, including high unemployment rates and a fragile economy. By offering job opportunities through small projects, Qatar aims to alleviate these challenges and promote sustainable development in Yemen.

One notable endeavour by Qatar is its contribution to the repair and maintenance of the Aden power station, a vital facility that supplies electricity to the region. With $14 million funded by the Qatar Fund for Development, Doha’s investment ensures the continuity of power supply.

Recognising the importance of education in building a brighter future, Qatar has built ten schools in areas heavily affected by displacement.

Through the Education Above All Foundation, Qatar aims to provide access to education for Yemeni children who have been uprooted by the conflict. Additionally, Qatar has taken on the task of rehabilitating existing schools, and creating safe and conducive learning environments to nurture young minds.

To further address the pressing needs of the Yemeni people, a joint committee comprising representatives from Yemen and Qatar was formed. This committee, spearheaded by both nations, aims to assess the urgent requirements in crucial sectors such as education and health.

In recognition of the dire housing situation faced by displaced individuals, the Qatar Charity Association has undertaken a noteworthy project to construct housing units in various regions of Yemen.

This initiative seeks to provide secure and housing for those who have been forced to flee their homes due to the conflict.

Additionally, Qatar has extended its support by providing the latest medical equipment to hospitals, including the Republican Hospital in the south-western city of Taiz.

Yemen’s war, which has persisted for nearly a decade, has exacted a heavy toll on the country, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and plunging it into a severe humanitarian crisis.

The conflict began in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa. In response, a Saudi-led coalition intervened at the request of the internationally recognised government the following year, triggering the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.