Qatar to complete its first World Cup stadium next month

With just five years to go before the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has almost completed its first stadium for the tournament.

Khalifa International Stadium in Al Waab will be ready to launch next month, organizers have announced.

The venue marked a milestone this week after 7,800 square meters of turf was laid there in record time.

According to the Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF), a new world record was set after the pitch was put down in just 13 and a half hours.

Stadium construction

Khalifa International is one of Qatar’s oldest stadiums, and has been undergoing renovations over the past few years to become tournament-ready for 2022.

It has a 40,000 seat capacity and will host games up to the quarter-finals during the tournament.

At least seven more stadiums in Qatar are expected to be up and running by 2020.

However, Khalifa International was expected to be handed over by the end of 2016.

Since it is at least four months behind schedule, whether the other venues will be completed in three years’ time remains to be seen.

They are Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Bayt Al Khor, Qatar Foundation, Lusail, Ras Abu Aboud and Al Thumama.

Growing grass

In a statement, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL) said the pitch was transferred from its “turf nursery” in Al Rayyan.

A dozen different species of grass are currently being tested inside the farm, which is being run in conjunction with the AZF.

The most resilient, highest-performing and best-looking turf will be used on the stadium pitches for the World Cup matches.

The SCDL is also operating a tree and turf nursery in northern Qatar. The aim of that space is to grow greenery to surround Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

