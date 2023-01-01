Qatar to charge fee for home delivery of medication

You can now get your medicines delivered by Qatar Post for a QR30 fee.

Medicine home delivery from Hamad Medical Corporation will now cost QR 30, the medical institution has announced.

Beginning on January 1, Qatar Post’s home delivery service in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will implement a fee for the first time since the pandemic.

HMC delivers selected medication, medical records, consumables, and dietary products through its home delivery service to make it easier for patients and relieve pressure from clinics and pharmacies.

“The fee for home delivery by Qatar Post of HMC and PHCC medications, medical reports, medical consumables, and dietary products will revert to QR30 from 1 January 2023,” Qatar Post and HMC announced on their official Twitter page.

How to apply

Patients can use the HMC’s medication home delivery service by calling 16000 from Sunday to Thursday between the hours of 8am and 2pm. They can also call to acquire any more information regarding the health centres.

Patients can also send a message to the WhatsApp number linked to their local health centre to request the PHCC’s home delivery service for prescription drugs. The number can be found on the PHCC website.

What’s needed

Patients of HMC and PHCC must possess a current health card, a card to pay for the medications or other items and the delivery fee, as well as be aware of their home and street addresses. All patients can access the service nationwide.

According to earlier statements made by HMC officials, all drivers for Qatar Post follow the strictest standards of hygiene and have received specialised training to handle medications, including those that need to be refrigerated or handled differently.

However, some medications require pick-up and cannot be delivered, so it is advised to ask the doctor first about your prescription to avoid any delays.

The service was introduced in April 2020 in response to the pandemic and has since continued due to positive patient feedback.

Up until September 2022, the service has provided more than 400,000 medication deliveries to HMC patients and nearly 200,000 to PHCC patients.