Qatar thwarts attempt to smuggle hundreds of narcotic pills inside candy boxes

Authorities thwart yet again another drug-smuggling attempt hidden inside unusual locations.

An attempt to smuggle hundreds of narcotic pills hidden inside sweets and candy boxes was thwarted by Qatar Customs before it entered the country, the department of cargo announced.

According to the information released, the narcotic pills were hidden inside a shipment of candy for children that resembled the same colour and shape of the pills.

Photos shared online showed the illegal pills being removed from Smarties tubes.

أحبطت إدارة جمارك الشحن الجوي والمطارات الخاصة بقسم الارساليات البريدية على حبوب مخدرة مخبأة داخل شحنة حلويات ، وعند تفتيش الشحنة تم العثور عليها مختلطة بداخل العلب ، بلغ العدد الإجمالي 453 حبة ، وعليه تم تحرير محضر ضبط وتسليم المضبوطات إلى الجهات المختصة بالدولة .#جمارك_قطر pic.twitter.com/zmaPjx4EW0 — الهيئة العامة للجمارك (@Qatar_Customs) February 27, 2023

Authorities said a total of 453 pills were confiscated and confirmed a seizure report was filed.

Narcotics abuse, addiction, and overdose are considered serious public health concerns globally.

The term ‘narcotics’ has been used historically to refer to a number of mind-altering substances and to provide a broad legal designation for a range of illicit drugs.

More specifically, it refers to any psychoactive compound with numbing or paralysing properties, and the use of it non-medically is illegal in Qatar and the region.

Authorities have continued to issue warnings against those attempting to carry illegal substances and drugs into the country, noting customs officials are provided all means of support, including top-tier means of detection, to catch culprits.

This is not the first time authorities have stopped the dealing of illegal substances in the country.

Recently, authorities at Hamad International Airport (HIA) discovered lyrica pills in a traveller’s luggage.

Upon examination, over 7,000 pills were discovered and a report has been filed against the individual.