Qatar foils attempt to smuggle gun under car driver’s seat

Carrying and using firearms during celebrations is illegal, according to Qatari law.

An attempt to smuggle an unregistered gun into Qatar was foiled by customs officials in the country.

In a tweet by Qatar Customs, authorities explained that the gun was discovered under the driver’s seat by the Land Customs Administration along with an empty magazine and a box containing 50 bullets.

The Gulf nation’s laws are very strict when it comes to owning or firing an unregistered gun.

According to Qatari law, “any person convicted of carrying a white weapon without personal or professional justifying necessity shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to a fine not exceeding five thousand Qatari (QR 5,000) Riyals, or to both.”

In addition, penalties for firing guns or setting off fireworks in residential areas or on public roads without a license can also cost the person the same penalty.

However, firing guns in isolated areas far from neighbourhoods is legal as long as the firearm is licensed, but it is still frowned upon due to its potential danger

Laws and penalties

To own a firearm in Qatar, one must obtain a license from the MOI. According to regulations cited in article nine of Law No. 14 of 1999, applicants must:

Not have a criminal record, including committing or attempting to commit crimes related to attacking people, theft, or crimes that violate honor or integrity;

Not been previously arrested in a crime against the state or related to the military forces;

Not been previously arrested in crimes related to drugs or narcotics;

Have a proven good character and conduct; and

Not proven to have any mental or psychological illness or disability the prevents him from using a gun properly.

It is not easy for a local to obtain a license for a gun even if the applicant meets the above specifications.

