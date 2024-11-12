Qatar takes part in 27th Arab League meeting on media’s role in countering terrorism

The meeting focused on reviewing Arab media strategies to combat terrorism, including issues like child recruitment and harmful online content.

Qatar has participated in the 27th meeting of the Permanent Expert Group on the Role of Arab Media in Countering Terrorism, which was held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The Gulf state was represented by a delegation from the Qatar Media Corporation (QMA), led by Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan, Chairperson of the Permanent Committee at the Arab League and Media Advisor to the Corporation.

Faleh Al Mutairi, the Director of the Technical Secretariat of the Arab Information Ministers Council, said that the meeting’s focus on various strategies to address terrorism, particularly concerning child recruitment and the influence of certain electronic games.

Al Mutairi highlighted ongoing initiatives across Arab nations from 2024 to 2026, including collaborations with Naif University for Security Sciences and a symposium scheduled in Jordan for January.

The meeting focused on assessing the implementation of Resolution No. 548, adopted during the 54th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, which outlines the role of Arab media in countering terrorism.

Participants also reviewed the progress of the joint Arab media strategy and discussed plans for the upcoming eighth session on the issue.