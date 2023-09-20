Qatar T20 Gulf Cricket Championship in full swing, delivering thrills on the field

T20 Gulf Championship in Qatar sees intense competition and emerging leaders.

The T20 Gulf Championship in Qatar enters its fourth day, and the standings are starting to take shape.

The nations participating in the cricket tournament include the hosting nation Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar’s cricket team has made significant progress, winning two out of three games with their latest victory being against Kuwait on Monday, beating them by 1 run.

Their biggest threat however seems to be the United Arab Emirates, who have won two out of two games so far and stand top of the leaderboard.

The two Gulf states will face each other on Wednesday when the winner will hold the spot at the top of the league standings, subject to other results.

All of the matches are being played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Qatar’s commitment to be at the forefront of sports has been evident, and cricket is no exception.

In February, the nation hosted the esteemed League Legends Cricket Masters event, graced by the presence of eminent cricketing icons like Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and India’s Gautam Gambhir.

The passion is also championed through the statement of QCA President Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saoud Al Thani, who said: “This tournament will be a testament to the strong bond and cooperation of GCC countries’ and that ‘the plan is to make this an annual feature on the global cricket calendar.”

Along with cricket, Qatar boasts a variety of high-level sports events for October.

These include the highly anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, held only for the second time in the country, as well as the International Taekwondo Championships and the Squash Qterminal Classics coming into play at the end of the month.