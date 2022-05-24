Qatar swings its way to the GCC Games tennis semi-finals

Qatar currently holds the third spot in the GCC Games table, with an overall 39 medals including 12 gold, 15 silver, and 12 bronze.

Al Annabi athletes dazzled in the GCC Games yet again with the nation’s Rashed Nawaf advancing to the semi-finals in the men’s singles tennis tournament.

Unlike his Qatari peers who fell short of securing a spot in the semi-finals at Kuwait’s Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah International Tennis Complex, Nawaf took the lead with a score of 6-4, 6-4 against the host’s Ali Al Shati in the quarter-finals.

Now, the real challenge awaits the athlete as he preps to take on the qualified competitors in the semi-finals for a chance to add yet another gold to Qatar’s vast collection.

After a close match, Qatar’s Mousa Shannan was defeated 6-3, 6-3 by Kuwait’s Essa Qabazard, while Saudi Arabia’s Ammar Alhogbani defeated Isa Shannan 6-0, 6-2, sending them back home after a fierce competition.

Host Abdulhamid Mubarak also deposed Mubarak Shannan in straight sets (6-1, 6-1), making the country the dominant head of the tennis tournament.

However, Qatar could not emerge victorious in all fields. Al Annabi maintained its excellent record in the men’s table tennis team event, blanking Kuwait 3-0 for the third consecutive win.

Maroon paddles also defeated both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates with similar scores, qualifying for the next round.

As for women, Qatar’s Noor Al Jaber finished 11th in the Women’s Individual Road Race yesterday.

Recap

Earlier this week, Al Annabi’s swimmers added yet four more medals to the country’s collection, finishing the games with a remarkable gold haul.

Qatar’s team also emerged victorious in the men’s volleyball competition, defeating its Omani rival in straight sets with a score of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-21. in the men’s volleyball competition.

The Gulf nation is currently securing third place in the GCC Games overall with 39 medals, including 12 gold, 15 silver, and 12 bronze. Host country Kuwait is currently on top with 22 gold, 19 silver, and 19 bronze medals, while Bahrain follows shortly with a total of 46 medals including 17 gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

The games, which kicked off on May 15, feature more than 1,700 athletes from six GCC countries are competing in 16 different sports in the event, including handball, volleyball, basketball, futsal, swimming, athletics, shooting, karate, judo, tennis, cycling, and ice hockey, table tennis, padel, and e-sports.

Only futsal and ice hockey are not represented by Qatar, which has 173 athletes competing in all categories.