Qatar secures four more medals at GCC Games

Al Annabi’s swimmers concluded the GCC Games in Kuwait with yet another remarkable gold haul, adding four more medals to the country’s collection in this tournament alone.

With a remarkable start for the day, the nation’s favourite Yousef Hassan dominated the men’s 200m backstroke final at the Sheikh Nasser Al Mohammed Aquarium Complex, setting a new GCC record of 2:09.62 to win gold.

Following up shortly with a record of 2:11.82 was Saudi Arabia’s Ali Alessa, who clinched a silver medal for his country after utilising force to reach the finish line.

Qatar’s Abdalla Elghamry finished third in the second final, but his record time of 2:12.02 was insufficient to secure bronze but instead gave him an overall rating of fourth place.

Conquering his personal record, Abdulaziz Al Obaidly earned his third medal in the game. This time, the 20-year-old managed to secure a silver in the men’s 200m breaststroke final after clinching two golds last week.

He came second behind Kuwait’s gold medalist Rashed Al Tarmoom, who finished with a record of 2:19.20, 0.03 seconds ahead of Al Obaidly.

Meanwhile, following his 2:26.66 finish, Omar Hassan became the second Qatari on the podium.

The winning streak was stretched further thanks to Mohamed Mohamed who added a bronze medal to his tally in the men’s 100m freestyle race, just a day after claiming silver in the breaststroke final in the same distance.

The 18-year-old’s latest 52.88 seconds win gave Qatari swimmers a total of 18 medals at the GCC Games (3 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze). Saudi Arabia’s Waleed Abdulrazzaq (50.96) won gold, while United Arab Emirates’ Yousuf Almatrooshi took silver (51.12).

Just kilometers away at the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex, Qatari shooters won two medals: one silver and one bronze.

In the men’s team skeet, Muhammad Al Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al Attiyah, and Hamad Munkhis bagged silver, while Mohammed Hassan Al Tamimi, Hamad Mufleh Abu Taima, and Abdullah Rashid Al Shahwani took bronze in the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event.

After a relentless game, the Qatari team beat Kuwait with a 17-11 score-line.

Meanwhile, at the SHK Saad Al Abdullah Multi-Sports Complex, Qatar also got off to a victorious start in the men’s volleyball competition, defeating its Omani rival in straight sets with a score of 25-14, 25-21, 25-21.

With a total of 39 medals, Qatar is currently standing in third place behind Saudi Arabia and Bahrain with 12 gold, 15 silver, and 12 bronze.

All you need to know about GCC Games

Around 1,700 participants from six GCC countries are competing in 16 different sports in the event, including handball, volleyball, basketball, futsal, swimming, athletics, shooting, karate, judo, tennis, cycling, and ice hockey, table tennis, padel, and e-sports.

Only futsal and ice hockey are not represented by Qatar, which has 173 athletes competing in all categories.

This year carries a special and a first for the region with women making a splash at the games.

The categories for women include e-sports, athletics and cycling.