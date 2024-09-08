Qatar supports Palestinian workers from Gaza Strip stuck in West Bank with $4.5m donation

According to Ramallah-based Addameer Prisoner Rights group, 6,441 Palestinian workers out of 10,300 were deported from Israel to the West Bank without a basic source of income.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is aiding over 4,400 Palestinian workers and patients from Gaza stranded in the occupied West Bank with a new $4.5m donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Announced on Sunday, the Qatari donation is part of a deal signed between the Qatar Red Crescent Society and UNRWA.

The crucial donation would alleviate the suffering of thousands of Palestinian workers stranded in the occupied West Bank after Israeli authorities revoked their permits after the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

“This collaboration underscores our ongoing dedication to humanitarian causes globally and our steadfast support for the Palestinian people during these challenging times,” Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Aseeri, Acting Director-General of QFFD, said in a press release.

UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, underscored the significance of the Qatari donation, noting that “thousands” of Palestinians from Gaza are trapped in the occupied West Bank.

“Thousands of Palestinian refugees from Gaza remain trapped in the West Bank, stuck in a painful limbo, and cut off from their loved ones and livelihoods. As war rages on in Gaza and violence surges in the West Bank, support from partners like QRCS and QFFD makes it possible for UNRWA to help those in the greatest need,” he said.

According to Ramallah-based Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, around 10,300 Palestinian workers were in the occupied 1948 territory, or Israel, before October 7. At least 6,441 were deported to the West Bank without a basic source of income.

Last November, some 3,200 workers were released at the Karm Abu Salem crossing in the Gaza Strip after they were detained by Israeli occupation forces for weeks, during which they were tortured and subjugated to humiliation.

To date, at least 1,000 Palestinian workers remain missing, according to Addameer.

Meanwhile, Palestinian patients who were receiving treatment outside of the Gaza Strip have also been unable to return to their homes. Data released last November by the Makassed Hospital said 53 patients from the Gaza Strip along with their chaperones from their family were stuck at the health facility.

Israeli occupation forces had raided the hospital last year, claiming the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were “illegally” there, revoking their medical permits.

Due to Israeli occupation policies, Palestinian patients in the Gaza Strip, especially those diagnosed with cancer, require hard-to-obtain medical permits from Israel in order to receive treatment in other parts of the country.