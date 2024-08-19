Qatar suffer Gulf U-15 Basketball Cup defeat against Kuwait

Six youth teams from the GCC participated in the championship to secure a place in the Asian Championship.

The Qatari basketball team crashed out of the Gulf Under-15 Basketball Cup with a defeat against Kuwait in the semi-finals held in Doha.

Qatar missed out on a place in the finale with a score of 99-63 and will now compete against Saudi Arabia for the third place.

The home team had qualified for the final four after finishing second in its group with a win against Oman and a defeat against Bahrain.

Kuwait will play Qatar’s group toppers Bahrain for the title on Monday.

The winner will also book a place at the Asian Championship for the same age group.

Expectations on the Qatari youth side were to emulate the U-18 team’s success as the side won the GCC title to qualify for the FIBA U-18 Asia Cup earlier this month.

Qatar is looking to gather momentum, both on and off the court hosting basketball events, in the build-up to the premier event, with the hosting rights for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup secured.