Qatar spotlights national sports day with line-up of activities at Oxygen Park

Qatar Foundation and Qatar Charity will be hosting a walkathon in support of earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.

Qatar will mark National Sports Day on Tuesday through a plethora of activities across the country, one of which is to take centre stage at Education City’s Oxygen Park.

At Oxygen Park in Qatar Foundation from 8 AM to 8 PM (local time), the Qatar Olympics Committee (QOC) will host a number of events and activities with the participation of National Federations, Team Qatar athletes, individuals with special needs, the QOC family, schools and community members.

The QOC will also promote the upcoming edition of Judo World Championship to be staged at Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena from 7-14 May, 2023 and celebrate the year of the Asian games by organising the Asian Games Fun Run.

The Fun Run is a dedicated social sports development and promotion programme among 45 national Olympic Committees around the continent, to promote the Asian Games.

12 years have passed since Qatar embarked on its celebration of sports day, QOC’s marketing and communications director said, adding that they are trying to increase the pace of participation of community members in such activities.

The QOC aims to emphasise the importance of living a healthy, balanced life and using sport as a vehicle for positive change during National Sports Day in Qatar, Sheikha Asmaa Al Thani said.

Some of QF’s principles will also be highlighted throughout the National Sports Day as Education City will hold a car free day, which comes as part of their sustainable efforts to mitigate carbon emissions.

One such significant event to mark sports day, is a walkathon taking place in QF in support of earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.

Beginning at 9 AM (local time) at QF’s Ceremonial Court, the walkathon is done in a bid to raise funds for residents in Turkey and Syria that have bore the brunt of one of the region’s worst earthquakes. QF is taking on the walkathon with Qatar Charity.

At QF, there are four main designated zones to mark Qatar’s sports day. The oxygen park is a main one in which multiple activities will be held across its vicinity. Sports such as short distance running, basketball, volleyball, and badminton are some of the activities available.

Another such area in Education City is the green zone in Ceremonial Court, which opens its doors to everyone as well as people with physical disabilities.

The Educational City Stadium has designated facilities for women and girls to participate in the activities planned for the national sports day.

The Entertainment Zone will hold cycling, walking, swimming activites for participants to enjoy.

Other places include Education City’s Golf Club where people can engage in golf games.