Qatar extends a helping hand to White Helmets in Syria

The aid encompasses urgent fuel needed for operating heavy vehicles and repairs for ambulances.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is providing logistical supplies for Syria’s White Helmets to help pull victims of the fatal earthquake from under the rubble.

The assistance aims to help the heroic team in Syria continue its work and rescue victims by assisting with the search, medical and logistical operations.

With the recent Qatari support, The White Helmets will be able to continue providing the support they urgently need to address the disastrous humanitarian crisis that has arisen as a result of the earthquake.

The project’s main goal is to assist the search and rescue teams in stepping up their response, rescuing those who are currently buried beneath the rubble and recovering the dead bodies.

This assistance will also take care of urgently required repairs for ambulances that are currently operating around-the-clock to transport injured people to hospitals.

It will further help meet the urgent fuel needs for operating the heavy vehicles that are deemed necessary for rescue operations.

The funding will also go towards tasks that will be regarded as crucial for the reconstruction of the affected regions and critical infrastructure.

The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, claiming the lives of more than 33,000 people.

Since operations kicked off, the White Helmets have been on ground on northwestern Syria, working around the clock to save the lives of those who were harmed by the earthquake. With little resources and scarce international help, the Syrian Civil Defence have managed to pull out hundreds of people and families over the last week.

Some civil defence volunteers were heavily injured in the process.

Thousands of people have been injured and continue to be stranded in the bitter cold due to a lack of resources and aid arriving at the scene. The first international convoy entered the region three days after the earthquakes. The desperate situation has been made worse by unfavourable weather conditions, including cold temperatures and stormy weather.

To lend a helping hand, Qatar’s government, along with several local charities, have mobilised all their efforts in order to assist in rescuing those in need. Qatar Charity, QFFD, and Qatar Red Crescent have sent aid, volunteers, doctors and rescue teams to the country in an effort to save as many lives as possible.

QRCS’s medical volunteer team has recently started surgical operations on those who need it from the earthquake victims and landslide survivors, six days after the tragedy struck northern Syria and southeast Turkey.

The team has doctors specialising in fields of general surgery, emergency medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics, ophthalmology, anesthesia, and mental health.

Trucks filled with urgently needed in-kind relief supplies that Qataris donated earlier have also made it to the airport for delivery to the earthquake-affected regions of northern Syria.

The organisation has previously set aside $1 million for initial relief efforts in Syria and Turkey. This came after the urgent distribution of 4,800 food parcels from its mission’s stock to the impacted families in northern Syria.

To increase the scope of the humanitarian relief effort in the areas of food, water, sanitation, shelter, and health care, a $10 million fundraising campaign was also launched.

Those interested in donating to the victims, can do so by following these steps.