Qatar Social Responsibility Conference and Exhibition to return in April

The second edition of the Qatar Social Responsibility Conference and Exhibition will be held under the theme ‘The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy.’

Qatar University (QU) and Mubadara for Social Impact have announced the second edition of the Qatar CSR Summit set to take place from April 30 to May 2 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) under the theme “The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy.”

The highly anticipated event aims to recognise organisations and individuals who have integrated corporate responsibility into their business and will feature thought-provoking panel discussions.

Dr Saif Ali Al-Hajri, the President of Mubadara for Social Impact and CEO of the National CSR Programme, voiced his excitement for the event.

“The remarkable success of last year’s event has captured the interest of numerous regional and international stakeholders in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and social development,” Al-Hajri said.

“We are excited about the extensive international participation anticipated this year,” Al-Hajri added.

Professor Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at QU and Chairman of the Conference Steering Committee, highlighted the event’s details, including several international speakers.

“The conference agenda promises to be packed with thought-provoking panel discussions, informative interventions, and interactive workshops covering various aspects of the circular economy, sustainability, and human rights,” Sobh said.

“Esteemed experts and academics will lead these sessions from top business schools and participating international organisations. The conference will also host over 15 international speakers during its sessions and accompanying workshops,” Sobh added.