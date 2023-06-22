Qatar slashes sheep prices for citizens ahead of Eid Al Adha

The government has launched a new initiative to cut down the prices of sheep and livestock for the upcoming Eid Al Adha.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is joining forces with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company to cut sheep prices for the upcoming Eid Al Adha.

The cost-saving initiative, set to run until 1 July 2023, aims to keep markets steady during Eid Al Adha, offer affordable goods, balance supply and demand, and prevent unreasonable meat price hikes during high-demand seasons.

In light of the latest initiative, an agreement has been reached with Widam Food Company, a leading player in the food industry. The signing states that both local and imported sheep will be made available to the citizens at subsidised, reduced prices, depending on the weight of the sheep.

The MoCI has clarified that both categories of sheep, if they weigh 40kg and above, will be priced at QAR 1,000.

Sheep that are underweight or do not comply with the rules will not be sold.

However, they will be sold at the company’s designated slaughterhouses in Al Shamal, Al Khor, Umm Salal, Al Wakra, and Al Sheehaniya.

Price and regulations

The terms of the initiative stipulate that any Qatari citizen who is at least 20 years old and has a valid ID card can purchase a sheep under this scheme. To ensure a fair distribution, each eligible buyer is allowed to purchase only one sheep.

As for the associated costs, the MoCI has specified that there would be an additional QAR 50 charged for services like loading, slaughtering, cutting, and packaging.

The division is QAR 34 for loading and QAR 16 for slaughtering, cutting, and packaging. However, those who wish to defer the slaughtering of their sheep have the option to use these service coupons anytime from the beginning of the initiative until the end of December 2023.

To ensure that sellers comply with rules and regulations, authorities have pledged to step up their inspection measures, particularly regarding adherence to the subsidised prices.

The ministry also encourages consumers to report any instances of violations, emphasising their commitment to ensuring the initiative’s integrity and success.