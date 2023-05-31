Qatar Charity provides financial support to PhD students in Somalia

The Qatari entity has worked on various projects around the world to boost education for vulnerable communities.

Doctoral students in Somalia are to receive financial support under a new agreement signed between Qatar Charity and the University for Peace of the United Nations (UPEACE).

The move is part of a grant programme from Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, which provides 100 Somali researchers with grants for PhD studies over the course of the next three years.

Abdel Fattah Adam Muallem, director of QC’s office in Somalia, and Professor Samuel Kali, regional director for Africa for UPEACE, signed the document.

Farah Sheikh Abdul Qadir, the minister of education, culture, and higher education for Somalia, Ishaq Mahmoud Mursal, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, and the ambassador of Qatar to Somalia were present at the signing.

وقعت قطر الخيرية اتفاقية مع جامعة السلام (University for Peace ) التابعة للأمم المتحدة، حول برنامج منحة فخامة رئيس جمهورية #الصومال الفيدرالية الدكتور حسن شيخ محمود لدرجة الدكتوراة والتي ستوفر فرصًا للطلاب الصوماليين لتحقيق أحلامهم في التعليم العالي.#قطر_الخيرية pic.twitter.com/GEA6RRMzqP — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) May 31, 2023

“Qatar Charity has become the first organisation that enabled the president to fulfill this promise and today has signed a grant for 40 Somali researchers,” Abdul Qadir said.

“The cooperation agreement in the field of education with Qatar Charity contributes to the investment of the Somali intellectual with the aim of contributing to the sustainable development of the country, through a package of disciplines that serve the security and peace process while empowering students with skills required for studies and research,” Kali noted.

“The agreement also enhances the spirit of innovation among students.”

Muallem said: “Qatar Charity pays special attention to the education process in Somalia, as it seeks to contribute to building a brighter future for Somali generations.”

“Qatar Charity has been working in Somalia for many years and has provided support in the education sector, including building and renovating schools, providing scholarships to Somali students, supporting teacher training programmes, and providing educational materials and supplies,” he added.

Qatar exports education

The Qatari entity has worked on various projects around the world to boost education for vulnerable communities.

Most recently, Qatar Charity completed the construction of two advanced classrooms in government-run schools located in the Punjab and Sindh provinces, as part of efforts to bolster Pakistan’s education sector.

In Punjab’s Jang district, QC constructed a model classroom in a local public school, generously equipped with new furniture including student chairs, a teacher’s desk, a board, and modern information technology equipment.

In Sudan, Qatar Charity opened the Taiba Education City in Sudan, the largest project of its kind.

The complex, which provides inclusive services for orphaned children, spans across 9,000-sqm and consists of several facilities, including a foundation school with nine classrooms, a computer lab, as well as a secondary school with four classrooms, a laboratory, a library and a computer lab.

Taiba Education City also hosts offices and a health centre that provides medical services for students and residents from surrounding villages.

The city also includes various administrative facilities, dining and activities halls, sports facilities and a dormitory for 500 orphans.

Over in Banladesh, some 15 schools are being built by Qatar Charity, providing living and learning spaces for close to 3,500 pupils.

Each of the institutions will have classrooms, dorm rooms, teacher quarters, and student dining and activity areas.

Nearly 10,000 students have benefited from the 38 educational facilities that Qatar Charity has built in the last five years for residential and academic services.

Qatar Charity already supports 3,312 orphans in Bangladesh and has launched similar education-focused programmes worldwide.