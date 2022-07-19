Qatar slashes daily working hours for people with special needs

Described as a source of pride for Arabs, the adoption of the region’s first ever document entailing the blueprint for a smoother inclusion of people falling under the category, was accomplished by Qatar.

Daily working hours for people with special needs have been reduced by one hour, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) announced on Monday.

The slash in time for people with special needs allows the individuals to arrive 30 minutes after the allotted official working hour begins and leave 30 minutes before the end of the start of shift, as per the new law.

Persons with special needs are identified as those with a “permanent total or partial disability in any of the senses or in his or her physical ability or in his or her psychological or mental ability to such an extent that his or her opportunity to learn or to undergo rehabilitation or to earn a living is limited,” Qatar law stipulates.

Qatar’s inclusivity efforts

The announcement comes just weeks after Qatar adopted the region’s first ever document of “Arab Classification for Persons with Disabilities” late June.

Qatar adopted the region’s first ever document of “Arab Classification for Persons with Disabilities” late June.

The paper , due to be submitted to the upcoming Arab ministerial conference in December before receiving final approval, is designed to empower individuals with disabilities around the region.

The paper outlines a uniform classification of disabilities with integrated criteria, including medical standards, which is designed to allow individuals in the Arab countries under this category to enjoy more inclusion programmes and policies.

As a result, more legal services, facilities, and funding will be at hand for people with disabilities, allowing for a smoother transition into the community.

Qatar’s Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, who led the meeting in Doha, said the Arab world leads international efforts in areas of disability care and is the first region to embrace the classification.

The newly-appointed minister also highlighted Qatar’s continuous efforts in utilising all available resources to provide local and global support for people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the vice chairman of the Voluntary Committee for Employing the Disabled, Ahmed Al Mohannadi, told Qatar TV’s Hayatna programme February that the Gulf state has made remarkable progress in leading a more progressive and inclusive society. This come as the employment rate for people with disabilities in Qatar’s government and private institutions reaching 80%.

Such development could be further boosted through collective efforts by the ministries and other entities concerned, Al Mohannadi added.