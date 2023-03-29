Qatar slaps 36 fines on car dealership for breaching consumer protection laws

Qatari authorities have issued 36 fines on a car dealership for non-complying with consumer protection laws.

One of the biggest car dealerships in Qatar is now facing legal action for non-compliance with consumer protection laws, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) confirmed.

Authorities issued “36 fines to one of the major car agencies in the country, for not abiding by the contracts signed with consumers in the delivery of cars,” the MOCI said in a tweet on Tuesday, though it did not name the company.

وزارة #التجارة_والصناعة تحرر 36 مخالفة لإحدى وكالات السيارات الكبرى بالدولة، لعدم التزامها بالعقود المبرمة مع المستهلكين في تسليم السيارات. pic.twitter.com/tZWVA3U3dZ — وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) March 28, 2023

In recent months, the ministry has been monitoring various communication channels for complaints from consumers who said some car dealerships failed to adhere to contracts by delaying the delivery of purchased or reserved cars, despite the transactions being made.

In a statement, authorities warned of firm action against companies found violating the laws. The ministry also said inspection campaigns will be intensified to identify violators and take all necessary actions against them.

In light of these events, the MoCI has emphasised the necessity for consumers to carefully examine the contracts they sign, particularly in terms of clarity and accuracy.

It is essential that the contract includes all the necessary details regarding the purchased good or service, and that it is dated and stamped by the company. It should also clearly specify the rights and obligations of both parties and ensure that it complies with Qatari law.

The MoCI has called on all consumers to report any violations of consumer protection laws via their call centre (16001), Twitter and Instagram, to allow authorities to take swift action.