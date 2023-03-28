Qatar launches criminal case over death of migrant worker at World Cup training base

The case has now being presented before a court by Qatar’s public prosecution.

Authorities in Qatar have started criminal procedures against the employer of a migrant worker who died at a resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi national team during the World Cup in Qatar last year, authorities confirmed.

The worker, identified only as Alexander, collapsed while repairing a set of lights at the Sealine Beach resort, prompting a probe against his employer, Salam Petroleum.

The Filipino man was at the site to repair lights in a car park when he fell headfirst onto the concrete. Unverified claims were made in the wake of the incident that he may not have been using a safety harness, as is protocal, and that a third worker may not have been there to help with the task, reports said.

Paramedics onboard a medical helicopter attended to the man but were unable to save him. In a statement to Doha News at the time, a Qatari government official said the incident was being investigated by authorities.

“If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties,” the official assured, referring to his Qatari employer, Salam Petroleum.

Now, the Qatari government confirmed to the Guardian that “the case has been referred from the public prosecution to the criminal court after a full investigation was completed, including witness testimony and a review of all technical and medical reports.”

Routine maintenance takes place at thousands of sites across the country every day and all companies are required to adhere to the strict health and safety standards enforced by the government.

The Guardian reported that Salam Petroleum is involved in the investigation, however there is no timeframe for when the matter will be resolved.

Separately, a probe into the passing away of a second World Cup employee at Lusail Stadium while on duty is also now complete, according to the Guardian.

John Njau Kibue, a Kenyan security guard, died following a fall on 10 December after a quarter-final match between Netherlands and Argentina.

Findings of the probe were delivered to the Kenyan embassy, which then forwarded it to his family for review, the Guardian said.

It is believed that the report came to the conclusion that his death was an accident.

Doha has long been transparent about the deaths of migrant workers in Qatar and has continued its work with international groups, including the UN’s International Labour Organization, in an effort to ensure their welfare.

The Gulf state has repeatedly stressed that it will continue with its historic labour reforms even after the World Cup ends.