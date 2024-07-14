Qatar Skydive Team wins bronze medal in World Military Parachuting Championship

The Qatari squad was ranked third in skydiving, behind the U.S. and Belgium.

The Qatar Skydive Team of the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC) part of the Joint Special Forces won the bronze medal in the CISM World Military Parachuting Championship.

The event, held in Hungary from July 2 to 12, saw 33 countries participate. Qatar came third in skydiving, behind Belgium, which ranked first and won the gold medal.

The U.S. came in second place, earning silver medals.

Last year, Qatar won the Gold Medal in the cohesion quadruple parachuting at Spain’s CISM World Military Championship.

The team ranked first with 141 credit points, ahead of Spain and Turkiye.

Since 2008, the Qatar Skydive Team has been notable in air sports.

Their most recent achievement was a historic milestone: in October 2022, they entered the Guinness World Record for the largest night formation canopy relative work.

The Qatari squad of 37 participants competed in the skydiving event in Zephyrhills, Florida, USA.