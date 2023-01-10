Qatar sets sights on Man United, Tottenham and Liverpool

Qatar Sports Investments is growing its football range by investing in a Premier League club this year

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is considering a bid for England’s top Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Liverpool FC, and Tottenham Hotspur being considered for potential acquisition, according to reports by Bloomberg.

The news comes after the President of Paris Saint-Germain, and QSI Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week in London for a possible investment.

However, Tottenham Hotspur has responded to the report claiming, “there is no truth in reports that a meeting took place regarding the sale of equity in the club.”

Bloomberg cites that despite the comments, QSI is undoubtedly expected to bid a total takeover or a stake in Manchester Utd or Liverpool.

Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer has openly expressed his family’s wish to sell the club after the scandalous removal of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximises the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future,” Avram and Joel Glazer said in a statement in November.

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner also said in November that the Premier League side’s owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was probing a club sale.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” Werner told the Boston Globe newspaper.

Man Utd and Liverpool’s reasons for selling to other investment groups are due to the financial might of the Gulf-owned clubs.

Since QSI took over PSG in 2011, the club has grown by nearly 300% in 5 years, marking it the 7th most valuable in football.

Valued at $ 3.2 billion, the purchase by Al-Khelaifi’s QSI has led to success on the pitch as the Parisian outfit won continuous Ligue 1 titles and gained the talent of superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr.

Like PSG’s success, Manchester City has developed quickly since being bought out by the United Arab Emirates, who have climbed to the top ranks in the league and earned footballers like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Kyle Walker.

Newcastle United’s backing up by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has led the team to progress through transfers, facilities, and, ultimately, the Premier League.

A spokesperson for QSI declined to comment on the sales discussions, Bloomberg said.