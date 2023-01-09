Qatari PSG owner rumoured to eye stake in Tottenham amid ‘kick-off’ meeting

Qatar Sports Investments is looking to enlargen its scale by investing in a Premier League club this year

President of Paris Saint-Germain and Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week in London for a possible investment, according to CBS Sports.

Europe has been a priority for QSI after the faction acquired a minority stake in the Portuguese club Sporting Braga in October last year.

However, CBS accounts the discussion between the two CEOs as a “kick-off meeting rather than anything advanced.”

QSI is one of the few groups of its value to possess only two clubs, as hundreds of clubs worldwide are part of multi-club ownership groups.

Rumours of investments from QSI were linked to Manchester United and Liverpool, enhanced with the appearance of Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer in Doha during the World Cup.

The nature of the talks between Glazer and Qatar have yet to be voiced officially. Still, it comes after The Glazer family revealed its intention to “explore strategic alternatives” for United in November.

Qatar’s arrival in the Premier League could shake things up for Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia as both countries finance Manchester City and Newcastle United, respectively.

The fortunes of PSG have been transformed since they were taken over by QSI in 2011 as the team’s value has boosted by nearly 300% in 5 years, the highest growth of any club.

Forbes has valued PSG as the 7th most valuable in football, placing a price tag of $ 3.2 billion on the Parisians.

The backup in finance has led the Parisian outfit to win continuous Ligue 1 titles as well as the purchase of superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr.