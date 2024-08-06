Qatar set to host sustainable development conference

The conference will revolve around Qatar’s sustainable development in light of the Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to transform the country into a developed nation by 2030, balancing social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

Qatar is set to host the second edition of a sustainable development and economic diversification conference in Doha on October 2. It is organised by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA) in partnership with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The conference will revolve around Qatar’s sustainable development in light of the Qatar National Vision 2030.This ambitious vision aims to transform the country into a developed nation by 2030, balancing social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

The conference will explore prospects for economic diversification within the country. It seeks to strike a balance between an oil-based economy and a knowledge-based economy. By expanding industries and services, Qatar aims to create competitive advantages derived from hydrocarbon industries.

Qatar aims to develop economic activities characterised by a high reliance on research, development, innovation, and excellence in entrepreneurship. The conference will delve into how the knowledge economy contributes to sustainable development.

The conference is set to attract speakers from international institutions and organisations, fostering knowledge exchange. Experts will share best practices, experiences, and recommendations.

The International Sustainability Standards Board’s publications on sustainability disclosure standards will also be discussed. These standards play a vital role in attracting investment.

Speaking to Qatar News agency, Dr Hashem Al Sayed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Association of Certified Public Accountants, stated that the conference aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals set by United Nations member states in 2015, commonly referred to as the Global Goals.

The Global Goals represent a worldwide initiative to eradicate poverty, safeguard the environment, and ensure peace and prosperity for everyone by 2030.