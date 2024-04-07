Qatar sends vital aid including ambulances, shelter supplies to Sudan

In total, the conflict has displaced more than 8.6 million people, positioning Sudan as the largest displacement crisis globally.

A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft carrying 25 tons of aid, including four ambulance vehicles and shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), landed at Port Sudan Airport in Sudan on Sunday.

The delivery marks the 17th aircraft dispatched by Qatar, bringing the total aid transported to an impressive 530 tons.

The aid was received by Sudan’s Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Minister of Social Development Ahmed Adam Bakheet, along with Qatar’s Ambassador to Sudan Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.

This comes as part of Qatar’s air bridge initiative aiming to alleviate the plight of the Sudanese people living in ongoing conflict and dire conditions.

The air bridge to Sudan will continue throughout Ramadan, providing the country with food, shelter tents, and ambulances.

Qatar launched the air bridge in May 2023, through which it evacuated Qatari residency holders.

On June 19, 2023, Qatar pledged $50 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan.

The war broke out last year between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemedti, and Sudan’s army, led by Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

The deadly conflict came following a period of tensions between both sides amid a power struggle.

By the end of 2023, the war killed more than 12,000 people, according to UN figures, though the actual toll is believed to be much higher.

Since April 15, 2023, ongoing armed confrontations between the SAF and the RSF have triggered the highest rate of internal displacement in the world.

According to estimates from the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) in Sudan, approximately 6,622,565 individuals have been internally displaced due to these deadly clashes.

The conflict in Sudan has resulted in the displacement of over two million individuals to neighbouring countries, as reported by IOM DTM.

The majority of these displaced persons have sought refuge in Chad, where 730,550 people have arrived, and in South Sudan, where 629,902 individuals have fled since April 2023. 63% of the arrivals recorded in neighbouring countries were Sudanese nationals.

In total, the conflict has displaced more than 8.6 million people, positioning Sudan as the largest displacement crisis globally.

The dire humanitarian crisis and acute food insecurity have pushed the country to the brink of famine.

On March 6, the UN warned that Sudan’s conflict risks triggering “the world’s worst hunger crisis.”

18 million Sudanese are facing acute food shortages – a record during harvest season – United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned the Security Council that “almost 5 million people could slip into catastrophic food insecurity in some parts of the country in the coming months.”

He further noted that almost 730,000 Sudanese children, including more than 240,000 in Darfur, are thought to suffer from severe malnutrition.