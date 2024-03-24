Two Qatar aid planes arrive in Port Sudan as part of air bridge

More than 12,000 people have been killed in the war in Sudan, according to UN figures, though the actual toll is believed to be much higher.

Two Qatar Armed Forces aircraft carrying a cargo of speciality pharmaceuticals landed at Port Sudan Airport in Sudan, as part of Qatar’s air bridge initiative aiming to alleviate the plight of the Sudanese people undergoing the continuous conflict and dire conditions.

The reception of this vital assistance was led by Sudan’s Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Governor of the Red Sea State of Sudan Mustafa Mohammed Nour, and Qatar’s Ambassador to Sudan Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.

Al Sada reiterated Doha’s unwavering commitment to Sudan, reassuring continuous support and solidarity during these challenging times. He conveyed that Qatar stands firm in its stance to maintain Sudan’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

In response, Ibrahim expressed gratitude for Qatar’s consistent relief efforts, particularly evident amidst the recent waves of displacement.

Echoing these sentiments, the governor of the Red Sea State of Sudan lauded Qatar’s successive assistance and acknowledged its pivotal role in alleviating the suffering of those affected.

The air bridge to Sudan will continue throughout Ramadan, providing the country with food, shelter tents, and ambulances.

Qatar launched the air bridge in May 2023, through which it evacuated Qatari residency holders.

On June 19, 2023, Qatar pledged $50 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan.

The war broke out last year between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemedti, and Sudan’s army, led by Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

The deadly conflict came following a period of tensions between both sides amid a power struggle.

By the end of 2023, the war killed more than 12,000 people, according to UN figures, though the actual toll is believed to be much higher.

The war has also displaced more than 7.3 million people inside Sudan and neighbouring countries.

On March 6, the UN warned that Sudan’s conflict risks triggering “the world’s worst hunger crisis.”

Nearly a year since the beginning of the war, less than 20 people in Sudan can afford a full meal with 14 million children in need of humanitarian aid.

“Twenty years ago, Darfur was the world’s largest hunger crisis, and the world rallied to respond. But today, the people of Sudan have been forgotten. Millions of lives and the peace and stability of an entire region are at stake,” Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme said at the time.

The WFP also said that 90 percent of the people facing hunger in Sudan are “in areas that are largely inaccessible.”

“I met mothers and children who have fled for their lives not once, but multiple times, and now hunger is closing in on them. The consequences of inaction go far beyond a mother unable to feed her child and will shape the region for years to come,” McCain said.