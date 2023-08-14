‘Journey of a lifetime’: Qatar Charity sends 20 Somali orphans to Umrah

The latest trip is part of the ‘Rofaqa’ initiative.

Qatar Charity (QC) recently organised an Umrah trip for 20 orphans in Somalia as part of its ongoing commitment to providing care to sponsored orphans across various countries.

“I cannot describe my longing for the holy Kaaba. We are grateful to Qatar Charity and our sponsors who spared no effort to bring joy to our hearts, ” one of the orphans, Sudais Shafi Ahmed, said.

Similarly, Abdul Rahman Qasim Mohammed explained that visiting the holy Kaaba has been a big dream for him, and now, the dream has become a reality.

“I am grateful to them and excited to perform Umrah.”

The latest trip is part of the ‘Rofaqa’ initiative’s broader endeavours—an international humanitarian initiative dedicated to addressing the needs of orphans and underprivileged children.

With a consistent monthly contribution over the long term, donors can ensure a brighter future for these children, offering them meals and suitable clothing.

ضمن برامج الرعاية الشاملة التي تقدمها #قطر_الخيرية لمكفوليها من الأطفال الأيتام في الصومال 🇸🇴، تم بحمد الله وبدعم من أهل الخير تسيير رحلات عمره للمكفولين من عائلة رفقاء

نسأل الله أن يتقبل منا ومنكم #رفقاء | #قطر_الخيرية | #الصومال pic.twitter.com/jHADf3gCJ7 — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) August 12, 2023

On the eve of their departure, the Deputy Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs of Somalia, Salah Sharif Sayid Ali, said goodbye to the kids and stated that QC’s dedication to these initiatives is commendable.

Meanwhile, Yousuf al-Khulaifi, supervisor of ‘Rofaqa’ highlighted the broader goal of the initiative.

“Sponsorship is not limited to providing basic needs for the sponsored, rather, it’s a process of building and empowering a person.”

He also revealed that the recent trip is one of five in the pipeline for those sponsored by QC in countries including Turkey, Somalia, Ghana, and Tunisia.

Al-Khulaifi encouraged the citizens and residents of Qatar to support these Umrah trips. Donations can be made via the website.

“All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support and generosity of the benefactors in Qatar,” he added.

Abdulfatah Adam, the director of QC’s Somalia office, expressed admiration for the orphans’ scholastic and religious achievements, particularly their memorisation of the Holy Quran.

Previously, as part of its previous initiatives, the charity had also facilitated an Umrah pilgrimage for 20 orphans sponsored in Pakistan.