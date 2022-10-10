Qatar secures ticket to AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023

Qatar’s young footballers have booked a spot in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 after defeating Lebanon 4-1 in the Group C qualifier on Sunday.

Having beaten Oman 2-1 on Friday, Qatar’s U17 team had the momentum it needed to enter the match against Lebanon.

Qatari coach Ibrahim Al Shafei praised his team on its third win in four matches, thanking the country for its investments.

“These players took the big step towards the finals of the AFC U17 Asian Cup, which is definitely an achievement we secured through the teamwork of everyone involved. We congratulate Qatari clubs, the QFA, parents, and Aspire Academy – everyone had a role in this achievement,” said Al Shafei.

Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani also thanked the young Qataris for their winning qualifiers.

“You deserve this qualification, champions. And this is the beginning of the road to glory that you make. For your country and for yourselves We wish you success, and we are proud of you,” Sheikh Joaan wrote on Twitter.

At the game on Sunday, Qatar’s Tahsin Mohammed Alhagri set the tone early, nailing a point in the eighth minute.

Ahmad Nasirmahmood was substituted in the match’s second half as Qatar had several missed opportunities to tap the net.

Nasirmahmood placed himself at the right time at the right place as Dekhayel Al Hamad crossed a pass to the Qatari, who then scored another point for his team.

Leading by two in the 63rd minute, Qatar’s defender Ali Mohammad Shahabi sent in a corner minutes later, stretching the advantage.

An own goal by Qatar Rashid Muneer Mazeeq in the 74th minute gifted Lebanon the solo goal.

To end the game with a high, Musaed Alahrak shot a screamer sending the young Lebanese out of the tournament.