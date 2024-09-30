Qatar secures AFC U-20 Asian Cup spot with unbeaten qualifying run

Qatar’s U-20 side beat Jordan 3-2 on Sunday to top Group J and qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025.

The Maroons needed a win to secure direct qualification coming into the tie and winger Mohamed Khaled Gouda opened the score early in the fifth minute at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium to set the tempo.

Although Jordan equalised in the 39th minute through Odeh Burhan Fakhoury, Qatar upped their tempo from the start of the second half and were rewarded after 11 minutes of playing.

Midfielder Bassam Adel Eid’s struck in the 51st minute, while captain Ibrahim Al-Hassan’s finish after a surging run in the box made it 3-1 five minutes later.

Our national team qualifies for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Finals – China 2025🏆.#AlAnnabi Stars 🇶🇦👏⭐️ pic.twitter.com/43QmxFMyuH — Qatar Football (@QFA_EN) September 29, 2024

Both Gouda and Al-Hassan scored their third goal in the qualifiers, having scored a goal in previous matches against Singapore and Hong Kong.

Eid, meanwhile, was also on the scoresheet in the opening-day win against Singapore. He scored again — this time in his net in the 69th minute — to have a moment of scare for Qatar.

A resolute defensive display thereafter saw the hosts walk out with a win, justifying head coach Miguel Angel’s confidence in the side.

Angel had poised his side as the favourites before the tournament and Qatar opened with a 3-0 win over Singapore, and maintained the rhythm by defeating Hong Kong 2-0 last Friday.

Al Annabi have now qualified for the U-20 Asian Cup for the sixth consecutive time and went all the way to win the tournament in 2014.