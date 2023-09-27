Qatar SC coach Youssef Safri resigns after four winless games

Qatar Sports Club ranks 10th in the local football league.

Qatar SC announced that Moroccan head coach Youssef Safri will not continue as team coach this season after going winless for four games.

Resigning from his post, Safri will be replaced by assistant coach Yousuf Al Noobi, who will aim to carry the team from the bottom of the league.

In a short statement, Qatar SC wished the coach success in his future career and thanked him for his stint with the club.

“Qatar Club management accepted coach Youssef Safri’s request not to continue managing the coaching staff of the first team,” the club announced on it’s social media pages.

“The management wishes the coach success in his future professional career. The Qatar Club management extends its thanks to the able coach Youssef Al-Safari for the period he spent with the club,” the club added.

With an early resignation premature in the season, Safri and Qatar SC have faced pressure as the team has only drawn and lost every game so far this year.

Fans on social media have questioned whether or not the team will name a replacement coach before the match against Al Arabi on Thursday in the fifth round of the Qatari Football League.

“The strange thing is that the alternative was not announced!!,” one user wrote in news of Safri’s resignation.

Qatar SC management has not announced any plans for their future coaching staff.

Last year, the club finished fifth in the league with 11 wins and eight losses.

In a year of summer spending spree by the Gulf, Qatar SC is one of the few clubs that have failed to make impressive signings, and 35-year-old Javi Martinez is one of the only stars to lead the team.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder inked a contract with the team in 2021.

Outside of the Spanish footballer Bruno Tabata, Sebastian Soria leads the team, but all fall short of making an impact.