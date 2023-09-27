Qatar’s basketball league to kick off in October 

Several tournaments will take part alongside the Qatar basketball season.

The Competitions Committee of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has announced the match schedule for the Men’s General League Championship for the 2023-2024 season.

Kicking off on October 28, the first stretch of the league will see Al Shamal and Al Khor face off at Al Gharafa Club hall, with Qatar SC and Al Gharafa following on the same day.

The matches for the first quarter of the QBF will come to an end on December 9, with a total of nine clubs participating.

Qatar’s basketball clubs include Al Rayyan, Al Gharafa, Al Sadd, Al Khor, Al Arabi, Al Ahli, Qatar SC, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal.

All league games are expected to be held in Al Gharafa Club and Al Rayyan Club halls, which will also stage the Qatar Cup and the Amir Cup tournaments.

Al Rayyan was crowned champions of the basketball league for the 18th time in its history after defeating Al Shamal Club 75-68.

In recent years, Al Shamal, Al-Gharafa and Al Sadd have managed to win championships in between the record success of Al Rayyan.

As the country’s basketball federation gears up to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027, basketball has become a focal point of Qatar’s sports resume.

The hosting will mark the third consecutive World Cup in Asia following China’s hosting in 2019.

The latest endeavour in the region will be the first time another flagship sport has been held in the Middle East.