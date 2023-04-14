All you need to know about Expo 2023 Doha

The first-of-its-kind event will give visitors a chance to discover the latest innovations in agriculture and environmental conservation.

Preparations for the International Horticultural Exhibition Expo 2023 Doha Qatar is well underway, with over 80% of development work completed, according to a top official.

The massive event is set to take place from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024, and is expected to attract over 3 million visitors from all over the world. With participants from more than 80 countries, the Expo promises to be a remarkable experience for horticulture, innovation, and sustainability enthusiasts.

The major event will be hosted at Al Bidda Park along Doha Corniche, where pavilions for participating countries are being constructed. The Expo house building will be 12 metres high, comprising a ground floor plus two storeys.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Project Manager of Expo 2023 Doha at Ashghal, Fatima Al Abd Al Malik, said the facility will showcase advanced technologies for greenery, including a Mechanically Stabilszed Earth (MSE) retaining wall and hydroponic structures, which will reduce water consumption and temperature.

These innovations will help rationalise the water consumption for the greenery by reducing the temperature, she said.

The massive global horticultural event is the first of its kind in the GCC and MENA region, and will cater to Qatar, GCC states, and other arid nations.

This year’s theme is “Green Desert, Better Environment,” which aims to inspire and inform guests and the international community about innovative solutions to mitigate desertification.

The event will also introduce advanced techniques and solutions to boost the agriculture sector and address climate change.