Saudi Arabia to offer free Umrah visas for Hayya card holders during World Cup

Saudi Arabia will be opening its doors to Muslim fans between 11 November – 18 December.

Hayya card holders attending the World Cup in Qatar will be permitted free entry visas to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia throughout the duration of the tournament, Saudi Press Agency have reported.

Khaled Al-Shammari, the Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Visas at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also made the announcement to Al-Ekhbariya TV, adding that Muslim Hayya card holders can stay in the country for up to two months, ending on January 11, 2023.

“The visa is free but medical insurance must be obtained from the visa platform,” said Al-Shammari, further adding that cardholders are being offered a multi-entry visa and that they can enter and exit Saudi Arabia at any time during its validity period.

This comes after the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued as statement in August, allowing holders of the Hayya card to enter the country for a period of 60 days.

Visa holders have the right to enter and exit the country several times during the validity period of the visa, without requiring prior entry to Qatar, provided that medical insurance is obtained before entering the country.