Qatar renews support for Libya amid global calls for national reconciliation

The African Union called for a meeting in hopes of breaking Tripoli’s political impasse.

Qatar has renewed its support for Libya’s political process amid global calls for a national reconciliation, following a long period of turmoil and absence of elections.

A meeting took place in Tripoli between Qatar’s Ambassador to Libya Khalid Al Dosari and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily, on Tuesday.

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign ministry said Al Dosari expressed the Gulf state’s support for Bathily’s efforts “in order to push forward the political process and stability in Libya”.

“The Ambassador reiterated Qatar’s support for the Libyan political track, relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya’s unity, stability, and sovereignty and achieve the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity,” the statement added.

The latest meeting comes amid concerns over the situation in Libya, where a power vacuum has led to an absence of elections.

Last year, tensions increased between the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) and the newly-appointed rival administration of Fathi Bashagha—widely viewed as rogue General Khalifa Haftar’s ally.

The GNU, recognised by Qatar, came to power in 2021 after a long period of instability that followed the overthrowing of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Tensions increased as the head of Tripoli’s GNU Abdul Hamid Al Dbeibah, who is internationally-recognised, was scheduled to remain in power until the presidential elections of December 2021, which have since been delayed.

On Saturday, Bathily called on the rival administrations to reach an agreement by mid-June to hold the elections by the end of the year, Africa News reported.

“And from what we know, it would be possible, if the electoral laws are put in place in mid-June, by the end of the year, to have these elections to take place,” Bathily told the press in Tripoli.

Last month, the African Union told AFP that it was organising a national reconciliation conference for Libya, chaired by the bloc’s envoy on Tripoli and Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

“We have met with the different parties and we are in the process of working with them on a date and place for the national conference,” AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

Throughout Libya’s crisis, several rounds of violence have erupted in the war-torn country, most notably the fatal clashes that took place in August last year which killed at least 32 people.