Qatar vows to ‘spare no effort’ in resolving Libya’s political turmoil

The latest meeting comes amid concerns over Libya’s situation, which have only soared since last year.

Qatar said it will “spare no effort” to help resolve Libya’s political turmoil amid growing calls for elections in Tripoli due to a prolonged deadlock.

The remarks came during an international meeting in Washington on Thursday, in which Qatar was represented by its Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Dr. Mohammed Al Khulaifi to discuss the situation in Libya.

Other countries in attendance included Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Libya was represented by its envoy to the United Nations Abdoulaye Bathily.

“During the meeting, they discussed the security, political and economic challenges and repercussions facing Libya, and how to find the most effective ways to reach the parliamentary and presidential elections,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Al Khulaifi stressed that “Qatar will spare no effort in constructive participation with the parties of the international community in seeking to resolve the differences between the Libyan parties through peaceful means.”

Meanwhile, a State Department statement said Bathily updated participants on his discussions with Libyan officials and institutions in a bid “to promote consensus leading to elections” this year.

“Participants took note of the achievements made by the Libyan House of Representatives and High Council of State in Egypt-facilitated negotiations on a constitutional basis for elections, and consulted on next steps in finalising election preparations,” the statement added.

The latest meeting comes amid concerns over the situation in Libya, where a power vacuum has led to an absence of elections.

Last year, tensions increased between the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) and the newly-appointed rival administration of Fathi Bashagha—widely viewed as rogue General Khalifa Haftar’s ally.

It came as the Head of Tripoli’s GNU Abdul Hamid Al Dbeibah, who is internationally-recognised, was scheduled to remain in power until the presidential elections of December 2021, though these have been delayed.

Speaking at the UN last year, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani demanded an immediate international response in order to complete the Libyan political process.

“Everyone realises that the state cannot be restored without uniting the military forces and rehabilitating the armed factions into a single national army, discarding those who reject this solution and holding them accountable,” the amir said.