Qatar ranks fourth globally in 2023 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index

For the first time in its 25-year history, the index has determined which emerging markets are most appealing to investors by ranking them exclusively.

Qatar has secured the fourth position in the 2023 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index (FDICI) released by Kearney, highlighting the country’s appeal to global investors.

The Kearney FDICI ranks markets based on their investment outlook over the next three years and is determined through an annual survey of global business executives.

Foreign investment in Qatar has been on the rise in recent years, particularly in the country’s infrastructure, real estate, and tourism sectors. Qatar’s strategic location, stable political environment, and business-friendly policies make it an attractive destination for foreign investors looking to establish a foothold in the Middle East.

Furthermore, the country’s ambitious plans for economic diversification, including the Qatar National Vision 2030, have created new investment opportunities in areas such as healthcare, education, and technology.

The Middle East and North Africa region has emerged as a significant destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), with six countries making it to the list of the top 25 emerging markets. UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have secured positions among the top ten, with UAE taking the third position, followed by Qatar at fourth and Saudi Arabia at sixth.

Other countries from the region that made it to the list are Egypt at 14th, Turkey at 15th, and Morocco at 16th.

For the first time in its 25-year history, the index has determined which emerging markets are most appealing to investors by ranking them exclusively.

Saudi Arabia unveiled a new national investment strategy in 2021 with a target of more than $100 billion in FDI annually by 2030.

Notable is the Dubai Economic Agenda, which was unveiled in January of this year. Over the next ten years, the $8.7 trillion plan seeks to elevate Dubai to the top city in the world in terms of economic strength. It involves a plan to make 30 privately held businesses unicorns, or businesses with a value of $1 billion or more.

Overall, up from 76% the previous year, more than 82% of the business executives surveyed by Kearny said they intend to increase FDI over the next three years.