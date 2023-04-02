Six young men arrested after brutal attack on Asian resident

A picture of six young men was posted on social media along with a statement regarding the arrest.

A group of young men has been arrested for assaulting an Asian man in the desert, authorities in Doha confirmed after a video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media.

“Referring to what was circulated on social media regarding a group of young men assaulting an Asian person in a desert area, the competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior have taken action,” the Ministry of Interior stated in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrests and said authorities took swift action against the assailants, who have now been referred to the Public Prosecution for further action.

بالإشارة إلى ما تم تداوله في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن قيام مجموعة من الشباب بالاعتداء بالضرب على شخص آسيوي الجنسية، فقد قامت الجهات المختصة بوزارة الداخلية باتخاذ إجراءاتها؛ حيث تم ضبط المعتدين وجارٍ إحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة #الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/yJ6mtFaQl2 — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) April 1, 2023

A picture of the six assaulters handcuffed while donning their traditional white dress and their faces blurred, was also shared in the tweet. However, their names and ages were not shared to protect their identity.

The ministry’s decision to take action and share the picture has been hailed on social media, with several users saying it’s the start of a “new era” of sharing the attackers images regardless of their nationality.

كفو عليكم 👍🏼

اعتقد أنها بداية عهد جديد في المعاقبة من قبل الداخلية بنشر الصور حتى لو تم تغطية الوجه

وأتوقع أنها رسالة للمستهترين — حسين آل إسحاق 🇶🇦 (@hialishaq) April 2, 2023

Others showed appreciation for efforts to ensure the law is implemented and justice is served, stating that no racism should be tolerated in the country or elsewhere.

“Such matters should not be taken lightly, and it is a lesson that should be taught to everyone. They are not children, and anyone who engages in such behaviour commits a crime (an ethical crime) because it is associated with immoral acts and behaviour in public ethics, morals, religious rituals, and social culture. Thank you from the heart to the Ministry of Interior,” said Manera Al kuwari on Twitter.

مثل هذه الامور لايستهان بها ، ودرس يُدرس للجميع .

فهم ليسوا اطفالاً والذي يُقدم على فعل مثل هذه الامور تكون جريمة (جريمة أخلاقية ) لانها مرتبطه بأفعال وتصرفات مخله في الآداب العامة والأخلاق والشعائر الدينية وثقافة المُجتمع . شكراً من القلب لوزارة الداخلية . https://t.co/2Qa5SJZO0P — منيره بنت عيسى الكواري (@ManeraAlkuwari) April 2, 2023

Another user said: “I haven’t watched the viral clip and don’t want to see it, but I was shocked that they are at this age! If parents do not discipline their children, the law will raise them.”

انا ماجفت المقطع المنتشر وولا ابي اجوفه لكن انصدمت بانهم بهذا العمر! الأهل إذا ماربو ابنائهم القانون يربيهم. https://t.co/6Fcho4wSEl — المياسه بنت حمد (@itsaq6y) April 2, 2023

Qatari law prohibits all forms of violence, including physical abuse, and imposes severe penalties on those who engage in such behaviour. Authorities take incidents of violence and abuse seriously, and necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals.

The ministry has also emphasised that such behaviour is not only against societal values but also against the law, and appropriate measures will be taken against those who violate it.