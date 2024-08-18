Qatar Publishers & Distributors Forum launches 2nd summer reading camp

The “Reading Through the Ages” summer camp starts today [Sunday 18 August], running until Wednesday, focusing on improving reading and writing skills while exploring writing history.

The Qatar Publishers and Distributors Forum, in collaboration with the Children’s Literature Center, is launching the second edition of its summer reading camp today [Sunday 18 August] in Doha with the event running through to Wednesday. As reported by QNA in a press release.

This year’s camp, titled “Reading Through the Ages,” features a range of activities and professional contests for children and teens.

It is designed to improve reading and writing skills, raise awareness of their importance, and educate participants about the historical evolution of writing. The camp will also explore the different tools used throughout various periods in writing history.

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, emphasised the camp’s role in offering children new opportunities and broadening their perspectives on writing.

He noted that the camp is more than just a summer activity; it aims to instill a strong reading culture and foster a knowledgeable generation in alignment with the ministry’s vision.

Asmaa Al Kuwari, Director of the Children’s Literature Center, praised the Ministry of Culture’s support and highlighted the positive feedback from parents. She reiterated the center’s dedication to enhancing the cultural experience for children.

In a related initiative, the Qatar Publishers and Distributors Forum previously organised an event titled “Reading is the Basis of Science.” This event aimed to promote a reading culture among students and underscore reading as a fundamental source of knowledge.

Director of the Qatar Publishers and Distributors Forum, Riyad Ahmed Saleh, stressed the importance of the activities for students’ intellectual and cultural development. He stated, “Promoting the culture of reading among our students is essential for the growth of their cultural and intellectual personality,” and emphasised the forum’s commitment to supporting the Ministry’s vision of nurturing a well-educated generation, as reported by local media QNA.