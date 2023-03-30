Qatar provides scholarships to 500 expat youth from disadvantaged families

The Qatar Scholarship Programme has given more than 160 student scholarships since it began in 2018.

Some 500 expat youth from disadvantaged families residing in Qatar will be eligible for scholarships from Education Above All Foundation (EAA) for the year 2025 to 2026.

The recipients of the Qatar Scholarship Programme from EAA will be able to complete their degrees at nine local institutions, according to an announcement made at a celebratory iftar gathering to honour the Qatar Scholarship Programme’s graduates and the new recipients.

“Qatar is a country of charity. Yemeni students are part of the initiative. And we are thankful to Qatar for hosting Yemenis here,” said Yemen’s Minister of Education, Tariq Al Akbari.

“Investment in human resources is the best investment and investment in individuals is investing in the future.” Al Akbari went on to wish the students partaking in the initiative a successful endeavour.

Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi, president of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Thani, the director general of the General Directorate of Endowments, Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of EAA, as well as representatives from partner organisations, universities, and embassies were also present at the event, which was held at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

At the ceremony, 18 graduates were honoured, 25 students were recognised for their outstanding scholastic achievement for the 2022–2023 school year, and 39 new scholarship recipients were welcomed.

The Qatar Scholarship Programme of the EAA seeks to give young people between the ages of 17 and 25 who spent the majority of their formative years in Qatar access to higher education.

Recipients are given assistance so they can finish their education at various universities in Qatar like Qatar University, Al Rayyan International University College, UDST, and University of Calgary.

The EAA’s Qatar Scholarship Programme this year also establishes new collaborations with Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Oryx University in collaboration with Liverpool, Lusail University, Global Studies Institute, and a few more partner institutions at Qatar Foundation.

To help graduates find jobs as well, EAA collaborates with Silatech.

The Qatar Scholarship Programme has given more than 160 student scholarships since it began in 2018.