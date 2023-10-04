Qatar pledges $2mn to boost Islamic Organisation for Food Security programmes

The IOFS places emphasis on formulating and executing shared agricultural policies that resonate with the collective aspirations of its member states

Qatar has pledged a $2mn grant to the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) during the 6th General Assembly of the IOFS held in Doha.

Minister of Municipality, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, announced the grant on Tuesday, emphasising the Gulf nation’s dedication to the pivotal cause of food security.

The assembly, themed ‘Together Committed to Action’, was attended by 150 delegates from 27 nations. This included ministers, heads of delegations, and representatives from a total of 57 countries, eight institutions affiliated with the IOFS, and two regional and international organisations graced the event.

Dr. Al Subaie, in his address, highlighted the pressing need for a robust coalition to tackle the challenges that member states face in ensuring food security. “With the necessary capabilities, the organisation will play a significant role in elevating food security indicators across our countries,” he stated.

He further stressed the importance of harnessing the collective expertise, resources, and experiences of member nations to navigate the myriad challenges confronting food security. This would be achieved through innovation, sustainable practices, and just distribution systems.

Qatar’s ongoing National Strategy for Food Security 2018-2023 will soon make way for the new 2024-2030 strategy, aligning with the broader Qatar Vision 2030, which aims to cultivate a sustainable and adaptable food system that is capable of handling potential upheavals.

The assembly concluded with the ratification of 12 resolutions, mirroring the IOFS’s unwavering commitment to global food security.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Askar Mussinov was chosen as the IOFS’s next Director-General, slated to begin his term on January 1, 2024.

What is the IOFS

The inception of the IOFS can be traced back to the 7th session of the World Islamic Economic Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2011. Over the ensuing years, the organisation’s identity, structure, and membership took shape through several pivotal milestones in various nations.

A primary objective of the IOFS is to endow member states with expertise in areas such as sustainable agriculture and biotechnology.

However, their mission entails overseeing and assessing food security within member nations, ensuring that emergent crises are swiftly identified and addressed.

Additionally, the IOFS places emphasis on formulating and executing shared agricultural policies that resonate with the collective aspirations of its member states, as well as harnessing both financial and agricultural resources to effectively elevate food security across its members.

The IOFS also aims to address climate change, including issues like desertification.