What to expect as Expo Doha 2023 opens its doors to the public

With a focus on transforming arid landscapes through sustainable practices, the expo is set to leave an indelible mark on all who attend, championing a greener and more hopeful future.

Qatar’s flagship Expo 2023 Doha officially opened to the public at Al Bidda Park on Tuesday, which is expected to draw in some three million visits by its conclusion on March 28, 2024.

The event promises 179 days of awe-inspiring horticultural displays, interactive education, and international cultural showcases.

“In times where mankind is affected by unfortunate disasters and catastrophes resulting from our disrespect for our planet and the irresponsible exploitation of natural resources, we seek through this global exhibition serious initiatives and partnerships that restore hope for us and future generations,” said Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in his inaugural speech on Monday.

Framed by the theme ‘Green Desert, Better Environment,’ the expo aims to underscore the crucial role of sustainable horticultural practices, especially in arid regions like Qatar.

The event not only celebrates the beauty of nature but also serves as a stark reminder of the ecological challenges that face the Middle East, including scarce water resources and harsh environmental conditions.

The expo hosts curated desert gardens featuring drought-resistant plants and flora, and also showcases sustainable agricultural practices designed to conserve water and boost food production in water-stressed regions.

At least 80 countries from across the globe are represented at the international pavilions, where a diverse array of activities and a global perspective on horticultural traditions and sustainability will be hosted.

Participating countries have built gardens to display their plant diversity and approaches to desertification, modern agriculture, technology, innovation, and sustainability.

These countries will also engage in a plethora of activities, from conferences, symposia, and seminars to B2B meetings and cultural and artistic shows to exchange expertise on effectively combating desertification, a phenomenon that is posing a major threat to the planet and communities globally.

National Day celebrations will also allow different participating countries to showcase their values, culture, and traditions to a global audience for the duration of the expo.

The exhibition is compartmentalised into three main areas: the cultural area, the family area, and the international area, all teeming with entertaining performances and activities.

Other facilities include a cultural bazaar, a farmers market, and an Environment Center and Biodiversity Museum, which will feature displays on environmental science, as well as demonstrations of renewable energy technologies.

For the first month of October, a rich array of events have been lined up, featuring cultural workshops, a Turkish performance, eco workshops, and a celebration of Burundi’s national day.

In addition to the visual spectacle, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions, all geared towards enhancing understanding of horticulture, conservation, and sustainable living.

Beyond the immediate spectacle and education, the expo also harbours long-term ambitions.

Qatar plans to transform Al Bidda Park into a lasting legacy, envisaging the site as a hub for research, education, and continued promotion of sustainable horticulture and environmental consciousness.