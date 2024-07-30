Qatar participates in the 54th Arab Committee for Human Rights Session

The session spanning across three days will delve into the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Rights, focusing on AI ethics and strategies to address the challenges it poses for safeguarding human rights.

Qatar’s delegation led by the Director of Human Rights Department, Dr. Turki bin Abdulla Al Mahmoud, engaged in the 54th ordinary session of the Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights discussions advocating for human rights in collaboration with other Arab nations in Cairo.

The alarming scale of Israeli violations against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was the vocal point of the discussion, highlighted by Dr. Turki bin Abdulla Al Mahmoud during the gathering. Qatar strongly denounced these breaches and calls for strict adherence to international humanitarian law to safeguard civilians from persistent abuses in the occupied territories.

Qatar previously participated in the 48th (2021) and 49th (2021) regular sessions of the committee. During these sessions, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, emphasised the committee’s role in strengthening the Arab human rights system.

The Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights is a significant body within the Arab League, responsible for addressing human rights issues among member states resulting recommendations incorporated into the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs reports.

The committee was established in 1968 convenes biannually in Cairo, typically in January, February and June.

Once the three day session concludes, The Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights will present its recommendations to the Arab League Council’s next regular session (162), scheduled for September 12. These recommendations will be reviewed for potential adoption at the ministerial level.