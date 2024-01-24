Qatar-Pakistan ink agreement to boost employment opportunities for Pakistanis

Pakistan and Qatar have fostered a strong and multifaceted relationship over the years, particularly in trade and investment, which has seen remarkable growth and diversification.

Islamabad has inked several key agreements and letters of intent with prominent Qatari companies, poised to “significantly enhance employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Qatar,” as stated in a recent statement from the ministry overseeing overseas Pakistanis.

This came during a three-day visit to Qatar by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik.

The agreements encompass collaborations with renowned firms such as Qatari Diyar-Saudi Bin Laden Group Construction (QD-SBG), Hamad Bin Khaled Contracting Company W.L.L (HBK), Ali Bin Ali Holding W.L.L, Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani (JMJ) Holding, Tabeeb Care Medical Services, and Al Rawnaq International Commercial Projects.

These deals mark a pivotal step in fortifying Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations, particularly in the realm of human resource development.

During his visit, Malik also had a pivotal meeting with Hamad Saleh Al Qamra, Chairman of Al Qamra Holding, centred on the recruitment of Pakistani manpower for various projects under the company’s purview.

Additionally, the visit included an inspection of View Hospital, part of Elegancia Health Care, which is actively recruiting Pakistani health professionals following a recent MoU between Elegancia Health Care and the Overseas Employment Corporation of Pakistan.

“The primary objective of these initiatives is to create enhanced employment avenues for Pakistani workers in Qatar,” the overseas Pakistani ministry elucidated.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential as a key exporter of manpower, Malik detailed the government’s dedication to streamline this process.

Efforts include the establishment of quality recruitment agencies, skill development programs, and meeting the requirements of foreign employers.

Moreover, Malik’s visit was marked by separate, one-on-one discussions with Qatar’s ministers for labour, interior, and education.

Remittances sent back home by the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar in 2023 totalled approximately $1 billion, according to Malik.

“These agreements and discussions represent a significant stride in increasing the presence of the Pakistani workforce in Qatar, paving the way for mutual economic growth and stronger bilateral ties,” asserted Malik’s office, signalling a new era in the Pakistan-Qatar relationship.

As of 2024, the trade relationship between Pakistan and Qatar continues to show steady growth.

During a trade investment roundtable, it was highlighted that the bilateral trade volume exceeded QR10 billion in 2021. Pakistan’s exports to Qatar increased significantly, reaching $250 million, while imports from Qatar were primarily driven by LNG, petroleum, and petrochemical products.

The total bilateral trade more than doubled in fiscal year 2021, amounting to around $3.27 billion compared to $1.57 billion in the previous year​