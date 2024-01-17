Pakistani diaspora in Qatar sent back $1 billion in remittances in 2023

Pakistan receives approximately $27 billion in remittances annually from its global diaspora.

Remittances sent back home by the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar in 2023 totalled approximately $1 billion, revealed Jawad Sohrab Malik, the Special Assistant to the Caretaker Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, said in a press conference in Doha.

The Pakistani official praised the labour conditions in Qatar and the care provided for workers, particularly emphasising the favourable position of the Pakistani community.

He commended the labour reforms undertaken by Qatar over the past decade, noting that these changes have made the country an attractive and popular destination for workers, especially Pakistanis.

He pointed out the significant presence of the Pakistani community in Qatar, numbering around 300,000, primarily employed in the construction and hospitality sectors.

Malik also shed light on Pakistan’s initiatives to increase job opportunities abroad, particularly in Qatar.

He mentioned the establishment of training centres in Pakistan, designed to equip workers with the skills and language proficiency needed in the global service industry, particularly hospitality.

Highlighting the influx of Pakistani workers to Qatar, Malik noted that 58,000 Pakistani workers arrived in Qatar between 2022-2023.

He emphasised the significant impact of the financial remittances, amounting to about $1 billion in 2023, on Pakistan’s development plans and comprehensive renaissance.

Pakistan receives approximately $27 billion in remittances annually from its global diaspora, which includes about 12 million people, with six million residing in the Arab Gulf countries.

Furthermore, Malik reiterated the Pakistani Prime Minister’s commendation of Qatar for its successful organisation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He noted Pakistan’s substantial contribution to the workforce involved in preparing for the World Cup.

Lastly, Malik highlighted Qatar’s labour reforms, including the abolition of the sponsorship system, the implementation of a minimum wage, the Wage Protection System (WPS), and responsiveness to labour issues faced by workers, as positive steps benefiting the Pakistani workforce in Qatar.