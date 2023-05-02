Qatar opens two health centres in rural Ghana

Over the past four years, Qatar Charity has established more than 30 health centers across Ghana, benefiting over 413,000 people.

Qatar Charity has established two new health centres in Ghana’s northern region cities of Tamale and Savlgo, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The centres were supported by a Qatari donor and offer various services, including emergency care, medical examination, childbirth and reproductive health, vaccination, pharmacy, and laboratory services.

بدعم من أهل الخير في قطر وضمن جهودها الإنسانية المتواصلة لدعم النظام الصحي في المناطق الأكثر احتياجاً في #غانا ، افتتحت قطر الخيرية مركزين صحيين جديدين في مدينتي تمالي وسافلغو بإقليم الشمال.#قطر_الخيرية pic.twitter.com/uhZfuexLPe — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) May 2, 2023

Thee facilities aim to improve public health and achieve development in rural areas that lack adequate health coverage, the charity said.

The centres also offer first aid in emergency situations, maternal and child services, reproductive health services, and immunisation of children and women. Other areas covered also include laboratory services for basic medical examinations, awareness campaigns, and health checks for common diseases, as well as dispensing essential medications.

The construction of these centres has been appreciated by various local and community leaders from Ghana.

Representative of the Parliament Hassan Seibu Sehini paid tribute to the Qatari charity for the quick completion of the two centres during a speech at their inauguration, but also pointed out that they are not the only facilities in the area.

The health facilities are crucial to expecting mothers, Hajj Muhammad Rifai pointed out, noting they lessen the suffering of pregnant women who were previously forced to travel long distances to receive medical care.

Muhammadu Ahmed, the secretary-general of the DOKU Society, noted the construction of the centres took place at the perfect time and said the need for a hospital in the area had grown more urgently in recent years.

Qatar Charity established the health centres as a humanitarian gift with hopes to save the lives of the most vulnerable.

In recent years, more than 413,000 people have benefited from at least 30 health centres established by Qatar Charity in Ghana.