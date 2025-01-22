Qatar offers condolences as deadly fire claims lives at Turkish resort

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, Türkiye, killed at least 76 people and injured many others, with the cause still under investigation.

Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the popular ski resort of Kartalkaya, located in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye.

The blaze, which erupted early on Tuesday, has claimed the lives of at least 76 people and left many others injured.

The Amir also wished a swift recovery for those affected by the tragedy.

The fire, which broke out around 3:27 a.m. local time, engulfed the 12-storey hotel, situated in the Koroglu Mountains, a prime destination for winter sports.

The hotel had been hosting 238 registered guests, many of whom were there to enjoy the school holiday season.

As the flames spread rapidly through the building, chaos ensued as guests scrambled to escape.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that at least two victims jumped from the building to avoid the flames, and numerous others attempted to climb down using sheets and blankets.

A witness, hotel guest Atakan Yelkovan, described the chaos on the upper floors, with screams echoing as people tried to escape.

“People on the upper floors were screaming. They hung down sheets… Some tried to jump,” Yelkovan recounted. “The alarm did not go off,” he added, expressing frustration with the lack of a proper warning system, as reported by AP.

As emergency responders rushed to the scene, local reports indicated that the wooden cladding on the hotel’s exterior may have fueled the rapid spread of the fire.

Aerial footage showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the hotel, which was located in a challenging terrain that made firefighting efforts more difficult.

The hotel had reportedly undergone fire safety inspections in 2021 and 2024, with no negative issues raised regarding its fire readiness.

However, the cause of the fire remains unclear, and Turkish authorities have detained several individuals, including the hotel owner, as part of an ongoing investigation.

The fire was finally contained after hours of efforts, but not before claiming the lives of several notable individuals, including Nedim Turkmen, a columnist for Sozcu newspaper, his wife, and their two children.

Other victims included athletes, businesspeople, and students, with their identities still being confirmed.

“This is a painful day for us all,” Interior Minister Yerlikaya said, as authorities continue to search for more victims. “Whoever is responsible for causing this pain will not escape justice.”

The incident has sparked widespread grief across the country, and President Erdogan declared Wednesday, January 22, as a day of national mourning.

Flags at government buildings and Turkish diplomatic missions abroad have been lowered to half-staff in a mark of respect.

In addition to the tragedy at the Grand Kartal hotel, a gas explosion at another ski resort in central Türkiye injured four people.