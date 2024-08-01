Qatar Museums Unveils “Olympism: More Than a Dream” Exhibition in Paris

The exhibition will be hosted at Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris Hotel in Paris from July 31 to August 25.

Qatar Museums and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum inaugurated the “Olympism: More Than a Dream Exhibition” exhibition in Paris on Wednesday.

This special exhibition celebrates 40 years of Qatar’s participation in the Olympics, spanning from 1984 to the present day.

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani expressed her enthusiasm for the exhibition on Instagram, saying, “I hope you enjoy experiencing Qatar’s enduring legacy and its future aspirations for the Olympics through this exhibition.”

The launch of the exhibition was well attended with Qatar’s art and sports patrons, including Qatar’s Ambassador to France Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar Football Association President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, and Vice President of Qatar Olympic Committee Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, as well as President of the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association, Alexandra de Navacelle de Coubertin.

The three-part exhibit will first be a tribute to Pierre de Coubertin, the visionary founder of the Modern Olympics. For the first time, Qatar gifted an Arabic translation of Coubertin’s selected writings.

The first part also displays iconic Olympic artifacts from the museum’s collection, including Muhammad Ali’s left boxing glove from Rome 1960 and the Innsbruck 1964 Olympic torch.

The second part highlights key milestones in Qatar’s Olympic history, spanning from its debut at the Los Angeles 1984 Summer Olympics to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The memorabilia, ranging from medals, and pivotal moments, include Qatar’s first-ever Olympic medal, a bronze won by athlete Mohammed Suleiman in the 1,500 metre-running event during the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics.

Another crowning achievement featured in the exhibition is the gold medal triumph of the “Golden Falcon,” Mutaz Barshim, for winning in the high jump event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The third and final part highlights Qatar’s emergence as a global sporting leader and host, featuring its aspirations to host the Olympic Games in the future. It explores Qatar’s vision and plans for hosting the Olympics and presents the nation’s achievements in various sports, including the 2022 World Cup.

The exhibition will be hosted at Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris Hotel in Paris, France, from July 31 to August 25.