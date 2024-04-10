Qatar Museums to bring vibrant array of cultural events in April

Meanwhile, Qatar Tourism has also announced a lineup of entertainment during Eid Al Fitr, including a mix of music artists and Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals.

Qatar Museums (QM) has announced an exciting lineup of events set to captivate audiences throughout April, featuring workshops, guided tours, art classes, and storytelling sessions.

Among the highlights this month is the highly anticipated family tour, which offers an exploration of Eid Al Fitr preparations and festivities in Qatar.

Families will delve into the rich tapestry of social customs, traditional attire, and joyful celebrations that bring Qatar to life during this special time of year.

At the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), an enlightening ‘Journey Around Qatar’ Guided Tour looks to educate different age groups about Qatar.

Catering to university students, educational institutions, and schoolchildren from Kindergarten to Grade 12, the tour promises an educational ride through Qatar’s history, heritage, and culture.

Available in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, French, and more, the tour ensures accessibility for all.

NMoQ also presents an insect workshop.

Young explorers will venture into the great outdoors to gather natural resources like leaves, wood, and rocks, before crafting them into unique bug creations.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) is set to host a book club at the Majlis Book Club.

Each month, visitors can delve into the MIA Library’s diverse collection, with April featuring an exploration of the English translation of Ahmed Saadawi’s acclaimed 2013 novel, Frankenstein in Baghdad.

This modern-day interpretation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale offers a wartime narrative, shedding light on the surreal experiences of life in US-occupied Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Qatar Tourism has also announced a lineup of entertainment for the month of April, including a mix of music artists and Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals.

Filipino popstar royalty, Sarah Geronimo, and rock icon Bamboo will team up for a joint concert on April 11 at Halls 3 and 4 of the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). This would mark their first performance outside the Philippines.

Disney magic will also grace the halls in Qatar with live concert adaptations of two beloved classics. The Lion King Live in Concert roars into town on April 12, followed by Toy Story in Concert on April 13, both at the Al Mayassa Theater in QNCC.

The LEGO®Shows Qatar will take place at Halls 8 and 9 of the QNCC from April 10 to 25, offering families the opportunity to engage in entertainment activities centred around the renowned children’s toy.

Arab music fans can look forward to the popular Arab singer Ayed on April 16 at QNCC.

To extend the warm hospitality of Qatar, special Eidya gift packages and discounts await visitors at the Abu Samra Border, specially curated for Eid Al Fitr.